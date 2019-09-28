By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday, September 27, 2019 appointed former Bank of Tanzania (BoT) Professor Benno Ndulu as a member of the new Presidential Economic Advisory Council.

This is according to South Africa’s financial website-Fin24.

According to Fin24 the council, which is a non-statutory and independent body, will be chaired by President Ramaphosa. The council is comprised by 18 local and foreign members.

The appointed members will serve for three year term with effect from October 1st, 2019.

On Friday, President Ramaphosa said the council would serve as a forum for "in-depth and structured discussions on emerging global and domestic developments". It will meet quarterly at first, before deciding on a timetable for meetings.

Prof Ndulu served as BoT governor from 2008 to 2018. He was succeeded by Prof Florens Luoga.

Advertisement

He started his career at the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) in the early 1980s before joining the World Bank (WB) as a Lead Economist.

He is best known for his involvement in setting up and developing one of the most effective research and training networks in Africa, the African Economic Research Consortium.

He received an honorary doctorate from the International Institute of Social Studies (ISS) in The Hague in 1997 in recognition of his contributions to Capacity Building and Research in Africa.

Following his PhD degree in economics from Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, he taught economics and published widely on growth, adjustment, governance and trade.