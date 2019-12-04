Tanzania's former PM Sumaye ditches opposition party Chadema

Former Prime Minister and Chadema cadre Mr Fredrick Sumaye has ditched the opposition party Chadema which he joined during the past general election in 2015.

This comes a week after Sumaye lost in intraparty election where he was vying for Pwani Region party Chairman.

Mr Sumaye told reporters in Dar es Salaam that Chadema was now fragmented.

“I have been forced to leave the party. From now on, am not a member of Chadema and am not joining any other political party. But I will be ready to work with all parties including Chadema,’’ said Sumaye.

He further said that he was urging Chadema’s Chairman Freeman Mbowe to work towards uniting the party which he claims, is now “fragmented.”

Before the latest move, Sumaye had enlisted to contest for Chadema chairmanship, alongside the incumbent chair Freeman Mbowe and Ndanda MP Cecil Mwambe.