Former Tanzania Cabinet minister Iddi Simba dies
Thursday February 13 2020
Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s former Industry and Trade minister, Iddi Simba, is no more.
He passed away on Thursday while receiving medical treatment at the Muhimbili National Hospital’s Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI).
The JKCI confirmed the occurrence of the death of Mr Simba who held the Industry and Trade docket during the third phase administration under former President Benjamin Mkapa,
The family spokesperson, who is the deceased’s son, Ahmad Simba, told The Citizen on Thursday that his father passed away at 11am.
“Mzee (father) died while being treated at about 11am. Actually, it is a shock to us,” said Ahmad.
By the time the article was published on The Citizen’s website, relatives were still gathering at the deceased’s house for burial arrangement.
“It is still too early as the family is expected to meet and know what to do about the loss and the funeral. So far, we have not yet arranged anything about the burial,” Ahmad insisted.