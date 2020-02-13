Former Tanzania Cabinet minister Iddi Simba dies

The JKCI confirmed the occurrence of the death of Mr Simba who held the Industry and Trade docket during the third phase administration under former President Benjamin Mkapa,

By Herieth Makwetta @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s former Industry and Trade minister, Iddi Simba, is no more.

He passed away on Thursday while receiving medical treatment at the Muhimbili National Hospital’s Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI).

The family spokesperson, who is the deceased’s son, Ahmad Simba, told The Citizen on Thursday that his father passed away at 11am.

“Mzee (father) died while being treated at about 11am. Actually, it is a shock to us,” said Ahmad.

By the time the article was published on The Citizen’s website, relatives were still gathering at the deceased’s house for burial arrangement.

