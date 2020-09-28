Former top leaders to bolster CCM campaign

The party’s secretary of Ideology and Publicity, Mr Humphrey Polepole, said yesterday that former presidents and prime ministers will be deployed in different parts of the country to publicize its manifesto and the vision of the presidential candidate, Dr John Magufuli.

Dodoma. The ruling party, Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), plans to bolster its campaign by using former leaders and senior cadres as the third round of its campaigning starts today.

The party’s secretary of Ideology and Publicity, Mr Humphrey Polepole, said yesterday that former presidents and prime ministers will be deployed in different parts of the country to publicize its manifesto and the vision of the presidential candidate, Dr John Magufuli.

“We will strategically use our senior party leaders and members in the next 30 days,” said Mr Polepole, who briefed the media at the party’s convention center in the national capital Dodoma.

He said they include former Presidents Ali Hassan Mwinyi and Jakaya Kikwete, and former Premier Mizengo Pinda, calling them“Big Engines.”

Dr Magufuli starts the third round of his campaigning today with a rally in Iringa that will be preceded by‘stop-over meetings’ on the way from Dodoma.

The third round, which focuses on the Southern Highlands regions, follows previous phases in the Central and Lake Zone regions.

“During the coming 30 days of campaign, Dr Magufuli will focus on his personal vision and the party’s manifesto for the next five years,” said Mr Polepole.

After Iringa, Dr Magufuli will leave forNjombe and later Mbeya where he will hold another rally on September 30.

Mr Polepole also used the press briefing to clarify some of the issues, which he said were misleadingly elevated by the opposition.

The issues include claims that district executive officers (Deds) who are technically returning officers in their respective areas, were summoned by the head of state for the purpose of planning to rig the elections.

However, Mr Polepole said played down the allegation saying such statements should be ignored by the public

The ministry of State in the President’s Office responsible for local governments also issued a statement denying such the allegation, which it described as lies.

“No district executive director has been summoned to Dodoma by the President, and all are going on with their normal duties at their places of work. They are actually busy with preparations for the elections on October 28 in accordance with the directives from the National Electoral Commission,” stated the ministry’s permanent secretary, Mr Joseph Nyamhanga.

Mr Polepole also hinted on the killing of the party’s youth wing leader for Iringa universities asking the police to conclude investigations quickly and take action.

against the culprits.

He said the deceased whom he identified as Comrade Mlelwa who campaigned for the party in the regions of Iringa and Njombe was abducted and later killed by suspects Mr Polepole said were already known.