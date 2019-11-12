By Peter Saramba @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mwanza. The High Court of Tanzania has today November 12, sentenced four people to death by hanging after they were convicted of murdering former Mwanza Regional Police Commander (RPC), Mr Liberatus Barlow.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Liberatus Barlow was killed on October 13, 2012 at Kitangiri, Ilemela District in Mwanza City.

The gruesome murder saw the then Inspector General of Police Saidi Mwema vowing to take thorough investigations on the matter and bring the culprits to book.

The four convicts, along with three others were first taken to court on October 31.

Delivering the judgment at the High Court in Mwanza today, Judge Sirialus Matupa said the the court was convinced beyond any reasonable doubt that Muganyizi Michael, Magige Mwita, Abdallah Petro and Abdulrahaman Ismail had indeed taken part in murdering the former police chief.

Three of the seven suspects (Chacha Mwita, Buganizi Edward and Bhoke Marwa) were, however, set free after the prosecution failed to produce substantive evidence against them.