Francis Nanai leaves Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL)

Dar es Salaam. Mwananchi Communications Limited’s managing director, Mr Francis Nanai, is to leave the media company.

Mr Nanai who has been at the helm of MCL from August 2013, will step down effective Thursday, July 2, 2020.

Nation Media Group CEO Stephen Gitagama announced the departure in a press statement today.

“Mr Nanai will be leaving the company to pursue interests outside the Group,” said Mr Gitagama. The Group appointed MCL executive editor, Mr Bakari Machumu, to act in the position.

He hailed Mr Nanai for his leadership of MCL and pointed to his efforts to reposition the media house into a digital company. He said he was instrumental in driving the company’s digital transformation and positioning MCL as the most respected corporate media house in Tanzania.

“On behalf of NMG, we thank Nanai for his years of dedication and service to the Group and wish him well as he starts a new chapter in his life.”

Nanai joined MCL as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) and took over as the Managing Director after one year.

“Indeed, he was responsible for maintaining and managing MCL’s reputation. He contributed in developing and implementing key initiatives such as The Citizen Top 100 Mid-Sized Companies Survey; expanding the Group’s thought leadership strategy to Tanzania through the quarterly Mwananchi Thought Leadership Forum (MTLF); and the Habari Hub (Digital innovation and incubation hub) - a technology incubation hub that focuses on digital journalism and entrepreneurial innovation anchored on content.”

“As a member of the Group’s Leadership Team, Francis was a key part of the change management process that the company has undertaken the last few years of transforming the company into a modern digital content company. In this regard, he is credited with supporting the development of a digital first culture at MCL.”