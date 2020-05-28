By Hellen Nachilongo @musanachi60hnachilongo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. French companies in Tanzania have joined hands to support the government efforts to fight coronavirus, following the donation of assorted covid-19 protective gears to the ministry of health.

According to French ambassador to Tanzania HE Frederic Clavier, they have mobilized six foreign companies in Tanzania to join hands to support government’s efforts by offering sanitary products and medical equipment needed to fight against the spread of the epidemic.

He said France has decided to mobilize all the means at its disposal to help Tanzania and in particular the most vulnerable countries on the continent, to fight effectively against the virus.

“This crisis is affecting everyone and all of us are trying to do what we can to help. It is vital that we support the most vulnerable in our communities. It is therefore important to say that today’s donation represents the French traditional spirit of benevolence. When one simply looks at the Global Fund generous contributors, one will certainly notice that France is the second largest contributor.” he said.

Mr Clavier said on behalf of French government, Engie-Power Corner, Total, Maurel and Prom, Tanzania Petroleum Services (TPS) and Oryx have donated various protective equipments.

In April the ambassador made a promise when he spoke to the media about embassy’s initiative to support Tanzania’s fight against coronavirus, and one of the measures was to mobilize French companies.

Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Regional Mental Health coordinator Mr Francis Lukuwi said that the government was grateful to receive an assortment of sanitizers (hydro-alcoholic solutions), face masks and gloves purchased from the Medical Stores Department (MSD) which guarantees international quality certification.