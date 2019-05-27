Gold sales hit record high

The Mining Commission said over 22 newly established mineral trading centres across the country have increased the volume gold entering the Tanzania market to record levels. The Minerals Minister Dotto Biteko told the government’s information services department on Wednesday, May 23, 2019, that at least 409.3 kilogrammes of gold worth Sh34.3 billion have entered the Tanzanian markets between March 17 and April 17, this year.

By Sharon Sauwa @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. The Mining Commission has revealed that over 22 newly established mineral trading centres across the country have increased the volume of gold entering the Tanzanian market to record levels.

The Minerals minister, Mr Dotto Biteko, told the government’s information services department on May 23 that at least 409.3 kilogrammes of gold worth Sh34.3 billion have been sold in the Tanzanian markets between March 17 and April 17, this year.

For his part, speaking during a minerals exhibition, the executive secretary for the Tanzania Minerals Commission, Prof Shukurani Manya, said the increase was huge compared to any other time in the country’s history.

“We are thankful because President John Magufuli has been closely supervising this sector and his directives are already bearing fruit,” he said during the exhibitions, which took place at the Parliament in Dodoma.

He said there has been a notable response from miners after the establishment of the trading centres, something which has contributed to the substantial increase in the amount of gold sold in the local markets that include Chunya, Geita and Mwanza.

He said the government will continue collecting royalty, inspection and services levy being the only collections liable from small scale artisan miners.

The deputy minister for Minerals, Mr Stanslaus Nyongo, said at least 43 companies, seven institutions and mineral unions have taken part in the exhibition.

“It is an opportunity for Members of Parliament to learn various issues related to the mining sector. This will provide legislators with a broad understanding that will help in making policies,” he said.

Launching the exhibitions, the National Assembly Speaker, Mr Job Ndugai, said the country had reached a milestone after launching several mineral markets across the country lately.