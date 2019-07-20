The Citizen News Government boosts Ebola screening Saturday July 20 2019 By Alex Malanga @ChiefMalanga amalanga@tz.nationmedia.comDar es Salaam. A senior government official said yesterday Tanzania has stepped up its Ebola preparedness.On Thursday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the outbreak a “public health emergency of international concern,” a rare designation only used for the gravest epidemics.Dr Leonard Subi, director of preventive services at the Ministry of Health, told The Citizen that in the past few days, the government bought nine walk-through thermal scanners to be installed at the Songwe, Mwanza and Kilimanjaro airports. Others will be placed at border posts.“Yesterday (Thursday) we installed two of them at the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) Terminal 3…we will soon do the same at the other airports,” noted Dr Subi.In total, the number of walk-through thermal scanners and hand handler scanners stands at 115, according to him.“We are committed to strengthening screaning of passengers from borders, but without harassing them as required by International Health Regulations of 2005,” he said. Also Read China opens up finance sector to more foreign investment Last Gadhafi PM freed in Libya for 'health reasons' Disciplinarian Belmadi restores Algeria to Africa's summit Afcon Golden Boot winner Ighalo retires from international football A top health official at the African Union on Friday warned against curbing travel to and from the Democratic Republic of Congo despite the “high” threat of the spread of the second-deadliest Ebola outbreak on record.“We want to be sure that the international community and member states in Africa do not impose any restrictions on travels to anyone going into or coming outside of the Democratic Republic of Congo,” said Dr John N. Nkengasong, director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention In the headlines How SportPesa made waves in Africa and the Premier League Barely heard of in Britain until it launched a spree of Premier League club sponsorships in 2016, Who are the Kenyan shareholders in SportPesa? SportPesa has been a roaring success since it set up shop in Kenya in 2014. Its annual revenues Form-VI students: Govt makes U-turn Gender violence: A long road ahead MSD to launch alternative dispensing paper bags to replace plastic Last Gadhafi PM freed in Libya for 'health reasons' China opens up finance sector to more foreign investment