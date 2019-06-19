Government forms a team to fight Dengue fever, House told

By Fidelis Butahe @TheCitizenTz fbutahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. The government has established a task force to fight Dengue fever in Dar es Salaam, the parliament was told by the minister of health, community development, gender, children and the elderly Ms Ummy Mwalimu told the parliament.

The minister said that currently the task force is studying pesticides, which are used for fumigation against Aedes mosquito, which transmit the fever.

Upon the completion of the study the team will advise the government if the pesticides are still relevant.

She was responding to a question from Ilala Member of Parliament Mr Mussa Hassan Zungu, who sought to know, what the government was doing to contain the fever, which has been affecting thousands of Dar es Salaam residents.