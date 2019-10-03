By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Biswalo Mganga has today said that government has opened a special bank account, which will enable those accused of economic sabotage and have sought amnesty to return the money to the government.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday October 3, 2019, the DPP said the account has been opened at the Bank of Tanzania following a government directive.

Mr Biswalo told reporters that people accused of economic sabotage related offences, who seek to be pardoned, will have to deposit the money to the account upon approval by the court.

“Anyone, who will deposit the money in another account let it be my office’s (DPP) or TRA’s will not be recognized,” said Mr Mganga.

“I have realized that there are some of the people including lawyers, who have been soliciting money from the accused claiming that they are taking it to my office, something, which isn’t true,” said Mr Biswalo.

He said that it was unethical and that his office has already launched investigation towards the matter.

