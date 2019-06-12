By The Citizen Reporters @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. Deputy Minister of state in the President’s Office Regional Administration and Local Government (PO-RALG), Mr Mwita Waitara today said that at least 3,000 new industries have been built since commencement of a strategy to build 100 industries per region.

Mr Waitara made the statement on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at the Parliament in Dodoma when responding to a supplementary question by Special Seats MP, Ms Sophia Mwakagenda (Chadema).

“We have set areas in every district for implementing the strategy as 3,000 new industries have been built. The strategy is not politically motivated,” said Mr Waitara.

In her main question, Ms Mwakagenda sought to know the document mandating the PORALG to issue directives to build 100 industries in every region across the country.

In his response Mr Waitara said, the strategy was among various strategies implemented by the fifth phase government in building industrial economy.

“The PO-RALG has prepared guidelines that outline responsibilities of regions and local governments in implementing the Industrial Policy. The strategy shouldn’t be isolated with other government’s plans that mobilize construction of industries in the country,” he said.

In another development, the government said two pineapple processing plants capable of employing 755 people have been built in Bagamoyo District, Coast Region.

Deputy Minister of state in the Prime Minister's Office Mr Anthony Mavunde told the Parliament on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 the factories have been built in Fikayosi and Kiwangwa wards in Bagamoyo.