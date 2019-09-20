By John Namkwahe and Gadiosa Lamtey @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Education stakeholders on Thursday, September 19, 2019, raised concerns over the use of English language as a means of instruction in schools across the country.

The stakeholders said the act undermines Kiswahili.

This was raised during the fifth edition of the Mwananchi Thought Leadership Forum (MTLF) on Education with the theme, "Empowering Youth with Relevant Knowledge and Skills' held at Kissenga Hall on LAPF Millennium Tower at Kijitonyama in Dar es Salaam.

"The government promotes the use of Kiswahili language inside and outside the country, but yet it continues to allow English language to be the language of instruction in schools,” said one of the stakeholders.

Stakeholders used the opportunity during the event which was graced by the minister of Education, Science and Technology, Prof Joyce Ndalichako, appealing the government to consider dropping the use of English language in schools.

"Pupils particularly those studying in primary schools use Kiswahili as the language of instruction from Standard I-VII, but when they join secondary schools, they abruptly switch to English language," said another stakeholder.

"Kiswahili should be considered and get introduced as the language of instruction. Developed countries managed to improve their economies though use of local languages. Why don’t we do the same," questioned Mr Gerald Daudi of the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM).

He said changing language of instruction will significantly address unemployment challenges facing the youth in the country.

For his part, Mr Msafiri Mwajuma said the government approve a teaching language that will help youth in the employment market.