Tanzania government unveils new cashew nut trading season

By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania government has today, September 20, launched the 2019/20 cashew nut trading season which commences on September 30, 2019 projecting to harvest over 300,000 tonnes.

Projected harvests is 76,000 tonnes more compared to 224, 000 tonnes that was harvested in the 2018/19 season.

Agriculture minister Japhet Hasunga made the announcement in Dar es Salaam highlighting challenges and achievements recorded in the 2018/19 and strategies set for the 2019/20 season.

Mr Hasunga also advised citizens and foreign players who want to take part in the business to undergo the official registration.

"They should register in the ministry's system, providing basic information including the amount of cashews they expect to purchase and how they intend to make the payments," he said.

"Buyers should deposit significant amount of funds in the accounts as guarantee of payment whenever they emerge winners during auctions."

Mr Hasunga said buyers are also required to prepare logistics for immediate transportation of purchased cashews from warehouses in order to leave room to incoming produce.