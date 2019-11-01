Grand plans set for Mt Meru tourism promotion

By Husna Issa @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. Spectacular landscapes on Mountain Meru will now be among priority sites that will be promoted for tourism within the Arusha National Park (Anapa).

The 4,666 metre high, second tallest mountain in Tanzania and the fifth highest in Africa has distinct features, including the dormant volcanoes and diverse wildlife.

Deliberate measures are also under way to attract more visitors for mountain climbing, said a senior tourism officer at Anapa, Nicholaus Mahimbi..

He told journalists that mountain climbing on Mt. Meru would raise the number of visitors due to the spectacular volcanic terrains and water falls.

According to him, there were several routes to climb the rugged mountain besides the famous Miriakamba pathway and that it takes three to four days to reach the summit, often considered inhospitable.

Mr Mahimbi was briefing the media on the coming end-of-the year promotional activities to be undertaken by the park authorities.

He cited the eight square kilometre Ngurdoto crater as one of the topographic sites within the park with great potential to attract more visitors "if well promoted for the tourist market".

Others include the Tululusia and Maio water falls,the rich montane forests and , the glittering crater lakes on the lowland and the big mammals.

According to the assistant commissioner for conservation at Anapa, Albert Mziray, tourism promotion activities will peak up December to coincide with the Xmas and New Year festivities.

He said the exercise is mainly targeting the locals to visit the national park and

to inculcate the culture of vacation in the tourist sites for Tanzanians who pay less than the foreign tourists.

He said the local people are charged Sh.11,800 per entry (for adults) and Sh. 2,360 for kids aged five to 15 years. Children below the age of five are not charged.

Another official of the 322 square kiloemetre park Jerome Ndanzi said despite its size and location in heavily populated area,, Anapa was rich in a variety of wildlife