Grief have engulfed hundreds of mourners including government officials, politicians, media stakeholders and Dar es Salaam residents who have attended the sent off of five Azam media crew members who died yesterday, July 9, 2019 during a car accident that occurred in Shelui area when a mini bus they were travelling to Chato for inauguration of Burigi-Chato national park collided with a truck.

Dar es Salaam. Government officials, politicians, media practitioners and employers from different organization and Dar es Salaam resident have been engulfed with grief on July 9, 2019 after fallen Azam Media crew members arrived at the Azam Media Group Limited premises located along Mandela Road for paying last respect.

Five AMGL members perished yesterday, July 8, 2019 along Shelui area in Singida in a road accident.

The five are among seven people who dead during the accident that left three others injured as they were travelling to Chato for a live coverage of Chato event slated for Tuesday, July 9, 2019 with President John Magufuli expected to officiate the event.

The deceased and their designation in bracket were named as Said Haji, Charles Wandwi (both Cameramen), Salim Mhando (Switcher), Florance Ndibalema (Sound) and Silvanus Kasongo (Engineer). Other deceased people include the driver and the conductor.

Reports named injured crew members as Said Mwinshehe and Massawe.

The accident that brought great tragedy to the media fraternity occurred when a bus they were travelling in involved in a head-on-collision with a truck in Shelui area.

Some leaders, politicians and public figures who have attended the live televised event include, Information minister, Dr Harrison Mwakyembe, Minister of State in the Vice President’s Office responsible for Environment and Union Affairs, Mr January Makamba and Deputy Minister for Home Affairs, Mr Yusuph Hamad Masauni.

Others include Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Paul Makonda, Arumeru District Commissioner, Jerry Murro, Ubungo District Commissioner, Kisare Makori, the CCM secretary for Ideology and Publicity, Humphrey Polepole, Chadema national chairman, Freeman Mbowe, CUF national Chairman, Prof Ibrahim Lipumba and party’s secretary general Khalifa Suleiman Khalifa.

The event was also attended by Segerea, Kigoma Urban and Ilala Constituency MPs, Bonnah Kamoli, Zitto Kabwe Mussa Azzan Zungu, media stakeholders, regional police commanders led by the Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander Lazaro Mambosasa.