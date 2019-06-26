By Syriacus Buguzi @TheCitizenTZ

Dar es Salaam. Scientists from Tanzania and beyond are expected to set the way forward on how the county can tackle maternal mortality, Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) and nutrition challenges through innovation, during the 7th Muhas Scientific Conference in Dar es Salaam on Thursday June 27.

Over 500 attendances—mostly researchers and healthcare practitioners—representing various local and international organizations, have been confirmed, Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences (Muhas) told The Citizen on Wednesday June 26.

The Chairman of the Conference, Professor Melkizedeck Leshabari said ahead of the conference that this year’s discussions aim to find ways that can link health research with actual solutions to healthcare challenges faced by Tanzanians.

Prof Leshabari, renowned psychologist, will also lead experts on maternal health in discussing the topic:Into the Last Mile: Local Innovations in HIV Care and Treatment for General, Key and Vulnerable Populations.

“Marginalized groups of people who are afflicted by HIV/Aids, those who haven’t been reached yet by key healthcare services and interventions…are a major part of this year’s target as we meet,’’ he said in an interview with The Citizen.

A panel discussion, to be led by the Chief Medical Officer Prof Muhammad Bakari, on the topic: Innovation in patient’s care: the role of research in improving the lives of Tanzanians,will bring together Executive Directors of the country’s major health institutions to unleash solutions.

Theconference’s theme: Health research and innovation for sustainable economic development,swings around the globally accepted and endorsed Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) while putting an emphasis on the country’s ambitious plan in reaching the middle-income economic level by 2020.

Thetwo-day conference, to be graced by education minister Prof Joyce Ndalichako, isalso introducing satellite sessions that will unite various local and international groups with similar goals to address common public health challenges related to maternal health and nutrition in pregnancy.