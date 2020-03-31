Here’s TPSF chairman’s last message to members

By Bakari Kiango @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) chairman Salum Shamte, who died in Dar es Salaam yesterday, had left a message for members of the business community.

Shamte died at the Muhimbili Orthopaedic Institute (Moi) in Dar es Salaam where he was receiving treatment.

He was transported from Maweni Prison in Tanga, where he was remanded, to Moi last week, his widow, Mariam Shamte, said earlier yesterday.

Moi spokesperson Patrick Mvungi said Shamte was received at Moi on March 23, 2020.

His health deteriorated on March 26, 2020, prompting health experts at the hospital to transfer him to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU)

“He died today, March 30, 2020 at 6.33am,” Mr Mvungi said.

Speaking to reporters at the deceased’s residence at Boko in Dar es Salaam yesterday, Tanzania National Business Council (TNBC) executive secretary, Godwill Wanga, said after getting information that Shamte was admitted at Moi, he visited him on Thursday, March 26.

“He was already at the ICU; but he managed to deliver the message that we must strive to remain united as TPSF members. He said TPSF was established to unite members of the business community and that is what we must always strive to build,” said Dr Wanga.

With a vision of being the leading voice for the promotion of a vibrant, innovative and competitive private sector in Tanzania, TPSF was established 22 years ago as an apex body for the private sector in Tanzania.

Through TNBC, Tanzania institutionalises dialogue between the public and private sectors in such a way that the TPSF chairman co-chairs the TNBC with the President of the United Republic of Tanzania.

“He [Shamte] told me that if he had time to talk to the government, he would still deliver the same message,” said Dr Wanga.

The acting TPSF chairperson, Ms Angelina Ngalula described Shamte’s demise as a ‘huge loss’ to the private sector. “He was an important pillar for the private sector. He was one of 35 individuals who signed forms to establish TPSF,” said Ms Ngalula.

She said she will specifically remember Shamte as a firm person who would stick to his point. He was also a person who would always adhere to time during meetings.

TPSF executive director Godfrey Simbeye said he came to know Shamte ten years ago. To him, Shamte was a humble individual who was full of love.

Shamte’s remains will be laid to rest at Kisutu Cemetery in Dar es Salaam after prayers which will be held at Mamuur Mosque at Upanga from 1.00pm, the family spokesperson, Amran Othman said.