By Khalifa Said @ThatBoyKhalifax ksaid@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The High Court in Dar es Salaam has today, September 20, temporarily suspended lawyer Fatma Karume from practising in Mainland over the remarks she made in her submission in a case challenging the appointment of Prof Adelardus Kilangi as Attorney General (AG) of Tanzania.

Fatma Karume is the lawyer in a case filed by Mr Ado Shaibu, ACT-Wazalendo’s ideology, publicity and public communications secretary and the respondent is President John Magufuli.

In the affidavit, Mr Shaibu argues that the appointment of Prof Kilangi was unconstitutional.

Fatma Karume, made her submission yesterday when the case came up for hearing which contained the arguments against the appointment of Prof Kilangi, part of which the court thought was “inappropriate” and has, therefore, taken a decision to suspended her.

Reacting to the news, Ms Karume told The Citizen online that she was not surprised by the decision and what it does is only confirm the opinion of many that the judiciary’s independence has been compromised.

She said she was not only unnoticed but also she was not given the chance to be heard something which goes against the principles of natural justice.

“Of course, my submission contained an attack on [AG] Kilangi because that is I why we are at the court – to challenge his appointment. The court should have been specific as to what section of my submission was problematic and try to get my explanation,” said the lawyer

Ms Karume said that the suspension has minimal impact to her for it didn’t bar her from practising law in Zanzibar or at the international level.

But she acknowledged that it has somehow affected her because she can’t continue with the constitutional cases now pending at the courts.

“I will take some time to reflect on the decision and decide on the appropriate way forward,” said Ms Fatma.