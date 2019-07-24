Huge turnout for male circumcision

By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Morogoro. Scores of male residents from rural and urban areas in Morogoro Region yesterday turned up for free of charge circumcision services at the Kiwanja cha Ndege grounds.

The circumcision programme follows the launch of a $300, 000 (About Sh690 million) mobile health clinic, thanks to the USAID through the International Non-Governmental Organization- Jhpiego for the support under Aidsfree and Sauti projects.

Male circumcision –- the removal of the foreskin, normally performed soon after birth or at puberty--is regarded as a significant medical procedure that outweighs any risks of urinary tract infections and sexually transmitted diseases in men, medical sources disclose.

“I have come here for circumcision. I thank the people who have made this service accessible in our area,” said a Morogoro town resident, Mr Hamis Rashid, 22, The launching ceremony was graced by Morogoro Regional Commissioner Stephen Kebwe and attended by various government and Jhpiego officials, and ordinary citizens.

Jhpiego’s Chief of Party, Ms Alice Christensen, asserted that the clinic will also offer other health-related services including tuberculosis (TB), sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), HIV/Aids counselling and testing.

“The target is to circumcise at least 15 men aged above 20 years per day. Also, the health providers will offer reproductive health knowledge, “ she said, adding: “If this initiative bears fruit as expected, we will purchase and distribute more trucks for the purpose across the country.”

The regional manager for the Sauti project, Dr Raymond Bandio, said the provision of medical services through the MHC will adhere to the national health policy and World Health Organization (WHO) health guidelines to ensure all people in the region have access to medical services.