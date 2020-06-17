By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania minister for Defence and National Services, Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi and another CCM cadre Omari Sheha Mussa on Wednesday, 17 June, collected party’s nomination forms for the Zanzibar Presidency.

The duo collected their forms at the CCM offices in Kisiwandui Zanzibar where they were met by the party’s organization secretary Galos Nyibo.

During a media address, while Dr Mwinyi declined to detail reasons for seeking the CCM nomination for the top position in the Isles, Mr Mussa said he intended to reform the Zanzibar economy.

“I beg for forgiveness because I’m not prepared to address the media after this event because I haven’t even read the documents. After receiving the forms, this is the time for me to read, fill and return the documents on time. I will address the media in future,” he said.

Mr Mussa had earlier told a press conference that he intended to reform the Zanzibar economy once approved and voted by the Zanzibar president.

The 65-year-old CCM presidential candidate said after serving the Zanzibar and union government in various capacities, he would like to oversee the Zanzibar economy as the head of state.

“To reform the Zanzibar economy, all ministries involved in supervising the country’s revenue collections will under the president’s office closely monitor their development,” he said, adding.

“I will improve revenue collections from the tourism industry because the 500,000 tourists currently visiting the country annually are not enough. I will ensure revenue is increased through the same number of tourists or after attracting more tourists in Zanzibar,” he said.

According to him, the Zanzibar Revenue Board (ZRB’s) five year strategic plan 2018/19 to 2023/24 projects Gross Development Product (GDP) growth of Sh400 billion to Sh700 billion annually which he believed had the ability of making it a reality.

“I want to practically display my expertise in this area because this is the area of my competency that describes the reason I spent years in revenue collection institutions,” he said.