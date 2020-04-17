By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam. Bars in Dar es Salaam’s busiest district, Ilala have with effect from today been ordered not allow revelers to camp at the facilities instead, patrons will have to buy drinks and go home.

In a statement issued by the Ilala District Commissioner Sophia Mjema ordered bar owners only to sell and not to host gatherings at their premises.

The statement further warns that those who violate the directive will face serious legal action from the authorities.

The move is aimed at reinforcing the social distancing law which aims curbing the spread of the coronavirus which has so far infected some 147 people in Tanzania.

Ilala District houses key facilities including the port, the Regional Commissioner’s office, TRA headquarters, and other installations including Muhimbili National Hospital.

Bars such as Forty Forty Lounge and Kaitesi in Tabata which is a vibrant suburb have since announced indefinite suspension of services until further notice.