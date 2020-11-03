Job Ndugai picks forms to vie for Speaker of Parliament

By Jonathan Musa @amazingjay

Dodoma. The immediate outgoing speaker of the National Assembly,Job Ndugai has 'picked' forms to vie for the Speaker of Parliament position in the upcoming assembly.

Mr Ndugai picked the forms on November 3 at the CCM headquaters in Dodoma.

However, Ndugai who was the speaker of the eleventh parliament, urged his party members to continue supporting him as he is looks forward to pick from where he left last term

According to CCM’s principal administrative secretary,Solomon Itunds, Ndugai is the only candidate who has picked the forms so far.

"We opened the window yesterday November 2, and today is the last day. We are therefore encouraging those who are willing to come and pick the forms," he said.

Applicants are required to pay Sh500,000 for the forms for both the speaker and the deputy speaker.

