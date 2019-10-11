According to the minister, 95 per cent of the veterinary vaccines available in Tanzania are purchased from abroad and are sold at prices that are prohibitive to livestock keepers.

By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Livestock keepers will in the near future be assured of accessing affordable vaccines with the construction of Sh50 billion veterinary vaccines manufacturing factory in Kibaha.

This was revealed today by Livestock and Fisheries Minister, Luhaga Mpina on Friday, October 11, saying the firm Hester Biosciences Africa Limited has its origins in India.

According to the minister, the firm has the capacity to produce 27 different veterinary vaccines for the prevention and treatment of 11 common diseases that attack domestic animals.

“The construction phase is complete by 45 per cent and we expect to start production in June 2020,” said the minister.

Mr Mpina was addressing Katavi residents during President John Magufuli’s tour of the region.

“95 per cent of the veterinary medicines and vaccines are purchased from abroad which means government is currently spending over Sh16 billion on such purchases,” said the minister.

Advertisement

The minister acknowledged that Tanzania’s livestock keepers are facing a critical shortage of veterinary vaccines because the products are very expensive.

He added: “Upon the completion of the firm, the livestock keepers will be able to access affordable products with prices falling by 60 per cent compared to the current prices.”

Meanwhile, Mr Mpina further revealed that Tanzania Vaccine Institute will start producing more veterinary vaccines against common livestock diseases by June, 2020.

“The institute is currently producing six vaccines, and it will start producing other five vaccines in the near future. One of the locally manufactured vaccines is CBPP which is sold at Sh250 per dose,” said the minister.