Kenya’s Covid-19 cases rise to 490 as 25 more test positive

By Daily Nation

Kenya’s Covid-19 cases have risen to 490 after 25 more people tested positive in the past 24 hours, the Health ministry has announced.

At the same time, six more people have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 173.

While making the announcements during the daily briefings Monday afternoon, Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi said that the virus is fully within the community and the Covid-19 cases are not going down.

“To stop the infections, each and every one of us must take precaution and religiously practice the containment measures that we have consistently advocated. We must observe social distancing requirement, wash hands regularly, and stay at home, and only go out when absolutely necessary. Whenever out in a public place, one must wear the face mask,” Dr Mwangangi said.

MASKS

Dr Mwangangi expressed concerns that that some vendors are allowing more than one person to fit several face masks without buying.

"This is a dangerous practice which can lead to mass infection. Vendors are advised to package masks according to sizes to limit the possibility of contamination," said the Health CAS.

Speaking during the briefing, Health Director-General Patrick Amoth said the government is in discussions with health workers who have issued a strike notice.