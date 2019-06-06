Kenya to open a consulate in Arusha

By Filbert Rweyemamu @TheCitzienTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. Kenyans residing in Arusha, Manyara and Kilimanjaro regions have all reasons to smile following the country’s decision to open a consulate in Arusha.

The new plans were revealed on Thursday, June 06, 2019, by the Kenyan ambassador to Tanzania, Dan Kazungu when addressing to Kenyans during the process of registering Kenyan Citizens in Arusha.

Mr Kazungu said since Arusha was close to Kenya, the number of Kenyans in the city have been growing every day, suggesting for demand of the consulate in the area.

"The consulate will now reduce expenses for citizens who used to travel all the way to Dar es Salaam. The government has accepted the matter, what is remaining is the implementation of the decision which will largely depend on the budget,” he said.

He added: The consulate will not only serve Kenyans, but also businessmen from the two countries, because our aim is to ensure business prospers and our war on poverty is intensified.

According to him, the Tanzania government has accepted establishment of Kenya Diaspora in Tanzania (KDT) that will be charged with uniting the Kenyans on basic issues, warning them to respect laws and regulations and avoid things that will tarnish image of their country.

A Kenyan resident residing in the city, Ms Noela Gishuru thanked the government, saying the process will reduce the number of IDs a single person is supposed to have provided numbers will carry all the necessary details.