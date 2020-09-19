Kenyan cargo plane crashes in Mogadishu

It failed to lift while taking off and hit a perimeter wall of the airport, officials said.

The aircraft, a Dash-8, was on its way to deliver supplies to the African Union Mission (Amisom) forces in Beledwyene, some 335 km north of Mogadishu in Central Somalia.

A Kenyan cargo plane on Saturday crashed at Mogadishu’s main airport in Somalia, injuring two of the five crew members.

Following the accident, the Aden Adde International Airport was shut down briefly as emergency personnel attended to the crew who were aboard the Silverstone plane.

Witnesses said the aircraft had circled around the airport at low altitude before attempting an emergency landing.

Photos shared on social media showed the plane had rammed a wall on the edge of the airport.

The aircraft registered in Kenya as 5Y-MHT routinely operates cargo flights to and within Somalia, delivering supplies to both UN and Amisom centres. Ahmed Moalim Hassan, the Director-General of the Somalia Civil Aviation Authority confirmed the accident saying there had been two injuries.

Later, Kenya’s Ambassador to Somalia Lucas Tumbo said all the five crew member had been rescued and were safe.

It is the third accident involving a Kenyan aircraft this year in Somalia. In July, a Kenyan pilot and his crew survived another crash after a plane they were controlling encountered a mishap as it landed at Beledweyne airport.

The plane operated by Blue Bird Aviation, had been contracted by the UN to deliver foodstuff and other humanitarian supplies to Beledwyene.

Officials said that the plane, a Fokker, had flown with the goods from Djibouti City. But as it approached it landed on the marram runway of the local airstrip in Somalia, around 1.30pm, it encountered mechanical problems.