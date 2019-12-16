Kenyans in Tanzania launch Diaspora forum

Dar es Salaam. Kenyans living in Tanzania on Saturday led by the High Commissioner, Dan Kazungu launched Kenyan Diaspora in Tanzania (Kedit), at the country’s mission in Dar es Salam.

The launch which was part of the celebrations of 56 years of independence (Jamhuri Day) was witnessed by a cross-section Kenyans and their Tanzanian counterparts.

According to the High Commissioner, the forum provides a platform for socialisation, networking, and welfare of Kenyans resident in the United Republic of Tanzania.

“This will also provide a support network for prosperity of Kenyans to contribute to exploring and marketing available opportunities for Kenyan businesses, within the United Republic of Tanzania and Tanzanians, within the Republic of Kenya,” he said.

He added: This will also go a long way in building and sustaining a cordial, mutually beneficial and long-lasting relationship between Kenyans and Tanzanians.

According to Mr Kazungu, the forum provides a platform for leaders, senior and emerging, from the fields of business, media, non-governmental organisations, civil society, think tanks, politics, academia and people from all works of life from both countries to collaborate on new ideas to promote and deepen the existing relationship.

"Our relationship with Tanzania already benefits from high levels of cooperation, as you would expect from close partners", he said.

Speaking prior to the High Commissioner’s address, Ms Habiba Seby an official from the mission said, Kenya and Tanzania’s past is entwined due to our proximity which at various levels creates a platform of engagement whether it is cultural, social, economic or so forth.

“ And this is the reason why the term when Tanzania prospers Kenya also prospers and when Kenya Prospers likewise Tanzania prospers cannot be overstated, Ms. Habiba Seby.

An initiative of the High Commissioner, Amb, Dan Kazungu, KEDiT reflects the overall strengthening of relations between Kenya and Tanzania. Recent progress including: Elimination of Non-Tariff Barriers between Kenya and Tanzania thereby advancing trade and prosperity.