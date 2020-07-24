Kenyatta, Odinga, Kibaki mourn Benjamin Mkapa

Nairobi. Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta has described the late Tanzanian President Benjamin Mkapa as a man who worked tirelessly to ensure peace and integration in the region.

"In his message of comfort, the President mourned the departed Tanzanian leader as an outstanding East African who worked tirelessly for the integration, peace and progress of the region," a statement issued from State House said.

Kenya’s Former President Mwai Kibaki described Mr Mkapa as one of Africa's most illustrious sons.

"Mkapa’s is a perfect portrait of public spiritedness replete with valuable lessons for those who

serve or wish to serve in the public space. A revolutionary at heart whose efforts to deregulate Tanzania’s economy marked the beginning of a new dawn in his country, the late Mkapa -- a close

ally of Tanzania’s founding President Mwalimu Julius Nyerere -- distinguished himself as one of the most reputable peace brokers in the region," a statement signed by Mr Kibaki said.

Advertisement

"In his retirement, Benjamin Mkapa, at some point or other, mediated peace talks in Kenya, the DRC Congo, Zimbabwe, South Sudan and Burundi. Mkapa most certainly played his role in making a Africa better place. May he rest in eternal peace," he added.

ODM Party leader Raila Odinga mourned Mkapa as a great friend of the Kenyan people, a pan-Africanist, a true believer in South-South Cooperation and a global statesman.

“Mkapa believed in Regional Integration and championed the revival of the East Africa Community. In his death, Africa has lost a giant,” said Odinga.

The former president is known for leading several peace mediation efforts in the region, including taking part in Kenya's post-election conciliation exercise in 2008.

He was part of the Panel of Eminent African Personalities, led by former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan, which ended the post-election violence after the highly disputed December 27, 2007 elections.

Mr Mkapa later penned a book where he revealed that locking out Mr William Ruto (now Deputy President) and Ms Martha Karua from the post-elections violence mediation team in 2008 helped secure a power-sharing agreement between former President Mwai Kibaki and Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga.