By Detricia Pamba

Dar es Salaam. Lawyer Peter Kibatala is set to lead a team of four advocates who will contest Speaker of parliament’s decision to unseat Singida East MP Tundu Lissu.

Kibatala will be joined by lawyers Jeremiah Mbesya, John Malya, and Fred Kalonga in a case that pits Lissu against the Attorney General Prof Adelardus Kilangi and Speaker of Parliament Job Ndugai.

This comes after Tundu Lissu yesterday through his brother Aluta Mughwai filed a case at the High Court in Dar es Salaam to contend the Speaker of parliament’s decision to unseat him.

Tundu Lissu who was also the opposition Chief Whip in parliament is still in Belgium where he has been receiving treatment after he was shot multiple times by unidentified gunmen in September 2017 in Dodoma.

The decision to depose Lissu as a Member of Parliament was announced by the Speaker, Job Ndugai on 28th June, while adjourning the 15th parliament meeting citing two reasons.

He named the reasons as; Not being able to attend the parliament meeting for a long time without informing the Speaker in writing about his whereabouts, and not listing his assets and debts as required by the Public Leadership Code of Ethics Act.