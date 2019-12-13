By Frank Kimboy @frankkimboy fkimboy@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Retired Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) secretary generals Mr Yusuph Makamba and Abdulrahaman Kinana alongside former foreign affairs and international cooperation Mr Bernard Membe have been directed to appear before the party’s security and disciplinary committee to answer disciplinary charges against them.

The decision to summon the retired CCM Stewarts was reached by the party’s National Executive Committee, which sat in Mwanza today under the chairmanship of President John Magufuli.

NEC also endorsed the decision by President Magufuli, who is also CCM national chairman to forgive three other party members-Mr January Makamba, Mr William Ngeleja and Mr Nape Nnauye, who were also accused of acting against party’s regulations.