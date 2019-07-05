The Citizen News Kinyerezi I power project reaches 90pc of implementation: says Tanesco Friday July 5 2019 In Summary The extension of Kinyerezi I project nears completion as it reached 90 per cent, Tanesco has confirmed.Its completion will add some 180 MW to the national grid, and extending the power generation capacity of Kinyerezi I plant to 335MW, according an Investment Officer from Tanesco Mr Odilo Mutalemwa By Alfred Zacharia @azacharia3 azacharia@tz.nationmedia.comDar es Salaam. At least 180 MW will be added to the national grid before the end of this year as the completion of the extension of Kinyerezi I project nears.So far, the completion of the project has reached 90 per cent, according an Investment Officer from Tanzania Electric Supply Company Limited (Tanesco) Mr Odilo Mutalemwa.Speaking at the Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF) Mr Mutalemwa told The Citizen that, the contractors are currently installing the four LM6000PF dual-fuel turbine generators.“We project to complete the work between August and December 2019,” he noted.The extension of the Kinyerezi I started in 2016, it was projected to be complete by August this year, according to him.The project is fully funded by the government at a cost of Sh435 billion. Also Read Africa gathering looks to 'historic' free-trade deal Algeria best team at Cup of Nations, says Morocco's Renard Kenyan road security tested as Safari Rally returns “Upon completion, the project will add the power generation capacity of Kinyerezi I to 350Mw,” he said.At the moment, Kinyerezi I generates 150MW, according to him.Mr Mutalemwa added that the electrical works for installing 220KV Switchyard and 132KV Switchyard as well as other supportive infrastructures have been completed. The plant is located on the outskirts of Dar city, can run on both natural gas and jet fuel and is powered by four LM6000PF dual-fuel turbine generators. In the headlines Putin meets pope, 'welcoming' populist government during Italy trip Russian President Vladimir Putin paid a lightning visit to Rome on Thursday, including talks with President Uhuru Kenyatta arrives in Chato on a private visit Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has arrived in Chato on a two day private visit to Tanzania on Tanzania willing to sell maize to Kenya Wife hacks off husband's penis after he refused to have sex in Uganda Dodoma man arrested for allegedly raping his own mother Hong Kong company signs agreement with TTB to bring tourists to Tanzania Africa gathering looks to 'historic' free-trade deal