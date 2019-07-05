  1. The Citizen
  2. News

Kinyerezi I power project reaches 90pc of implementation: says Tanesco

Friday July 5 2019

 

In Summary

  • The extension of Kinyerezi I project nears completion as it reached 90 per cent, Tanesco has confirmed.
  • Its completion will add some 180 MW to the national grid, and extending the power generation capacity of Kinyerezi I plant to 335MW, according an Investment Officer from Tanesco Mr Odilo Mutalemwa
By Alfred Zacharia @azacharia3 azacharia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. At least 180 MW will be added to the national grid before the end of this year as the completion of the extension of Kinyerezi I project nears.

So far, the completion of the project has reached 90 per cent, according an Investment Officer from Tanzania Electric Supply Company Limited (Tanesco) Mr Odilo Mutalemwa.

Speaking at the  Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF) Mr Mutalemwa told The Citizen that, the contractors are currently installing the four LM6000PF dual-fuel turbine generators.

“We project to complete the work between August and December 2019,” he noted.

The extension of the Kinyerezi I  started in 2016, it was projected to be complete by August this year, according to him.

The project is fully funded by the government at a cost of Sh435 billion.

“Upon completion, the project will add the power generation capacity of Kinyerezi I to 350Mw,” he said.

At the moment, Kinyerezi I generates 150MW, according to him.

Mr Mutalemwa added that the electrical works for installing 220KV Switchyard and 132KV Switchyard as well as other supportive infrastructures have been completed. 

The plant is located on the outskirts of Dar city, can run on both natural gas and jet fuel and is powered by four LM6000PF dual-fuel turbine generators.