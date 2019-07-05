By Alfred Zacharia @azacharia3 azacharia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. At least 180 MW will be added to the national grid before the end of this year as the completion of the extension of Kinyerezi I project nears.

So far, the completion of the project has reached 90 per cent, according an Investment Officer from Tanzania Electric Supply Company Limited (Tanesco) Mr Odilo Mutalemwa.

Speaking at the Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF) Mr Mutalemwa told The Citizen that, the contractors are currently installing the four LM6000PF dual-fuel turbine generators.

“We project to complete the work between August and December 2019,” he noted.

The extension of the Kinyerezi I started in 2016, it was projected to be complete by August this year, according to him.

The project is fully funded by the government at a cost of Sh435 billion.

“Upon completion, the project will add the power generation capacity of Kinyerezi I to 350Mw,” he said.

At the moment, Kinyerezi I generates 150MW, according to him.

Mr Mutalemwa added that the electrical works for installing 220KV Switchyard and 132KV Switchyard as well as other supportive infrastructures have been completed.