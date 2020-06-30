The Citizen News LIVE: Mwananchi Communications Limited launches eGazeti Tuesday June 30 2020 In the headlines Seif: Why I’m in Zanzibar race again The ACT-Wazalendo national chairman, Maalim Seif Shariff Hamad, yesterday outlined five reasons Magufuli sacks DAS at public function New plan aims to unlock Tanzania’s horticulture industry potential NHC bags Sh8 billion for sale of Arusha plots Covid-19 health and safety measures as schools reopen Tanzania’s Mwadui diamond mine put on sale Malawi opposition leader sworn in as new president