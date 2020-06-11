The Citizen News LIVE: Tanzania's finance minister presents national budget for 2020-2021 Thursday June 11 2020 In the headlines Tanzania’s economy to grow at 5.5 per cent in 2020 Tanzania’s economic growth rate is expected to grow at a rate of 5.5 per cent in 2020 compared to Tanzania’s national debt stands at Sh55.43 trillion, Govt says it is sustainable No investor has shown interest to cultivate marijuana says DCEA commissioner Tanzania has spent Sh15.4 billion on Covid-19 supplies Tanzanians stranded in Saudi Arabia to arrive home today Aga Khan trains community health worker on covid-19 Parliament passes Bill which was hotly contested all-round