Law society issues a 29-point proposal for curbing Covid-19

By Jacob Mosenda @Jmosenda mjacob@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Tanganyika Law Society (TLS) has called on the government to issue a 21-day as it issued its 29-point proposals for curbing Covid-19.

In a statement TLS said the proposals are part of its obligation to provide legal advice to government, parliament, the judiciary and the public in various issues.

Issued Tuesday April 21, the proposals include a call to the government to ensure that essential foods are available affordable and sold in good order to prevent the spread of the virus during the Holy month of Ramadhan.

It says that the government along with the lockdown, should announce loan repayment grace of up to three months to those who borrowed from financial institutions in the country.

TLS is also advising the government to develop and implement a special strategy to save the country's economic sectors affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Banks, TLS says, should strategize to refinance their credit agreements as their borrowers face difficult economic conditions.

It also called for tax deduction for employers and business owners for a period of three months as a means of providing relief to employers and businesses, as well as exemptions from paying taxes to Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) for those whose activities have been compromised.

Introduction of a special program to distribute food to low-income families throughout the 21-day lockdown period is essential, the statement indicates.

“The government should ensure that coronavirus protection equipment are distributed to the public free or at a minimum price while the water authority sets a minimum water bill for monthly bills,” says TLS.

“There should be a specialized screening strategy in the country to identify infected persons as well as spraying in various cities and towns in the country to kill the virus.”

“The government should put in place good order for people to get to and from the market, including setting up local markets on specific days of the week for people to meet their basic needs.

Citizens are told to use well natural/herbal medicine to combat airborne diseases as well as government to order release from prison inmates whose offenses are bail-able and those who were prevented from being given bail.

The government is also urged to ensure that doctors, nurses and all those who care for corona virus patients are given adequate clothing and equipment to protect themselves from infections.

Expressing stance on religious gatherings, TLS asked religious leaders to begin conducting their prayers and services through radios and networks to reduce the risk of spread of the coronavirus.