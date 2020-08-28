Lissu demands bullet riddled car from police

By Sharon Sauwa @TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dodoma. Chadema Presidential candidate Tundu Lissu yesterday appeared at the Dodoma police regional offices demanding the vehicle he was in when unknown assailants sprayed bullets on him on September 7, three years ago.

Mr Lissu was shot outside his house in Dodoma, and survived 16 bullets which hit him on various parts of his body.

The car he was in, is currently in the hands of the police, with over 30 holes caused by bullets. Yesterday, Chadema head of communications Tumaini Makene told journalists that Mr Lissu, accompanied by his running mate Salum Mwalimu went to Dodoma Regional Police Commander’s office to request that the vehicle be returned to the owner---Mr Lissu.

At the office, Mr Lissu told the RPC, Mr Gilles Muroto, that he decided to come individually after all others had failed in the attempts to take back the vehicle. The firebrand politician, who is also a former Singida East Member of Parliament (Chadema), returned to the country on July 27 after being in Belgium since January 6, 2018 where he was receiving treatment.

Speaking yesterday, Mr Makene quoted Mr Muroto as saying:, “Muroto told Lissu that the regional police force needed more time before handing him the car, the police also directed him to provide information regarding his attack on September 7, 2017,” he said

“Lissu reiterated his surprise that almost three years since his attack the police force has not conducted any investigation including questioning him and his driver Adam Bakari, despite promising to do so since he was hospitalised in Kenya,” MrMakane said.



According to Mr Makene, Mr Lissu agreed to cooperate with the police and he will be willing to provide information at any convenient time.