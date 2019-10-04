Lissu in new quest for rights

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Opposition firebrand politician Tundu Lissu is now engaging international lawyers to fight for what he described as his rights ahead of returning home.

Mr Lissu, who is currently in Belgium undergoing treatment after he was shot multiple times in Dodoma two years ago, is now planning his home coming.

On September 7, 2017, Mr Lissu was attacked by unknown gunmen outside his Dodoma residence.

According to reports, the gunmen fired some 38 rounds into the vehicle, 16 of which hit Mr Lissu in various parts of the body including his abdomen, arms, and legs.

“I was shot in the premises of official residence offered by the government as I attended Parliament sessions. Yet there is no any meaningful investigation so far. I was denied medical cover outside the country as a Member of Parliament. I was stripped off my seat and yet the courts denied my right to file a case,” explained Mr Lissu adding that the lawyers will now see how these are guaranteed by the international laws.

Mr Lissu, who was the chief whip of opposition in Parliament, has enlisted Amsterdam & Partners LLP - an international law firm engaged in matters and representations globally. As part of this engagement, Amsterdam & Partners LLP will explore options for legal action in international jurisdictions to vindicate Mr Lissu’s internationally recognized rights and bring pressure against state officials allegedly involved in unlawful activity.

“We are sending a very clear message – there will be consequences for misconduct,” Mr Lissu warned top government officials.

Recently, the firm has represented opposition Ugandan Member of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi (Bobi Wine), as well as the former President of Zambia, Mr Rupiah Banda, the governor of Kaduna State (Nigeria), Mr Nasir El-Rufai, and the former governor of Akwa Ibom (Nigeria), Mr Godswill Akpabio.