By Elias Msuya

Speaking at the Mwanga Stadium in Kigoma, Mr Lissu said he was supporting his party’s candidate, but called on the people to consider cast- ing their ballots for someone who is capable of defeating CCM in the constituency. “He could be a Chadema or ACT- Wazalendo candidate, so help us choose candidates who can remove CCM from power,” said Mr Lissu. Referring to the new constitution, he said his party’s government would start by implementing its acquisition process.

He said through the constitution, Chadema would reduce the powers of the president to enable the people to have the power of deciding their

own affairs. And to achieve that, the firebrand

politician, who survived an assassi- nation attempt in 2017, urged the people in the region to turn out in large numbers come October 28 with a view to removing CCM from power, a move that would lead to re- writing of the constitution. “In this election we must make sure that we remove CCM from power. During elections people make many promises, but my prom- ise is a new constitution,” said Mr Lissu. “If you go to the polls next month, make sure that you are electing a president who will restore the pow- er of the people,” he added. He said in the last five years, CCM has held back development and har- assed Tanzanians.