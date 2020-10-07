Lissu to visit Kariakoo market amidst campaign ban

By Amina Saalum

Dar es Salaam. A day after his convoy was blocked by police as he was heading to Coast Region, Chadema’s aspirant Tundu Lissu is today set to visit Kariakoo market in Dar es Salaam.

According to information released by the party the party’s vice Chairman was set to use public transport from Kinondoni Morocco via Morogoro Road to Kariakoo which is one of the busiest markets in East and Central Africa.

He has since shared a video of himself in the bus where he was seen in jovial mood chatting with other commuters who were visibly excited.

It is not clear what his visit there is meant for after the NEC ethics committee suspended him for campaigning for Seven days, a punishment that he is supposed to serve until October 9.

Yesterday, Police accused the politician for intending to hold unlawful assembly in Coast Region and as a result his convoy was blocked but was later allowed to proceed to Kibaha where he held a series of meetings with party cadres.