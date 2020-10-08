Lissu visits Mlimani City Mall after Kariakoo

By Amina Salum

Dar es Salaam. Chadema’s Vice Chairman and Presidential candidate Tundu Lissu is today set to visit Mlimani City shopping mall on what he says is a private visit to one of the City’s up-market shopping facilities.

The visit to the mall comes a day after the firebrand politician braved the mid afternoon sunshine to visit Kariakoo market where he greeted and mingled with traders and spoke to some on some of the challenges facing them.

Despite the hundreds who were there demanding that he says something to them; the politician declined and boarded his car and left the scene.

According to information released by the party after the Mlimani City visit, the former MP will head to Manzese market where he will also shop for personal effects.

Mr Lissu is currently serving a one-week ban which was imposed by the NEC ethics committee after he allegedly broke the election regulations.

He is set to resume campaigns on October 9.