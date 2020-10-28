Low voter turn-out in Mbagala Constituency, Dar es Salaam

By Elizabeth Edward @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. With polling station 30 minutes away from closure, the number of voters, who turned out to cast their votes at polling stations today in Mbagala Constituency appeared to be low since morning.

Due to that, Chadema party candidate vying for the Mbagala seat has called upon the constituents to turn out in large numbers and vote for leaders of their own choices.

“There are no queues as a voting procedure is good. So, I would like to call upon my fellow Tanzanians to use their basic right of casting their votes. This is because one vote will determine the destiny of this nation,” said Hadija Mwago.

In another development, a candidate vying for the Mbagala seat on the CUF ticket Abdul Kambaya has complained about the agents of his party being prevented from entering the station.

“Since morning I have been working on the issue of agents as there are strange things that are being done here. They are prevented from entering the polling station just because they have not letters while all procedures of introducing them have been followed,” said Kambaya.