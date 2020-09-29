Lower tourism costs if the sector is to recover -operators

The sudden downturn of international tourism as a result of the new corona virus pandemic brought the world’s largest employer to a virtual standstill, leaving widespread hardship in its wake.

By Alex Malanga

Dar es Salaam. Tourism prices are in affordable for most Tanzanians and some foreigners - a factor which calls for government and private sector collaboration in reducing the costs if the sector is to quickly recover from the Covid-19 pandemic effects.

The sudden downturn of international tourism as a result of the new corona virus pandemic brought the world’s largest employer to a virtual standstill, leaving widespread hardship in its wake.

Going by the World Travel and Tourism Council, more than 197 million jobs could be lost globally if barriers to global travel - such as blanket anti-travel advisories and quarantine measures - remain in place.

Strategies such as reducing parks-entry fees for citizens, and lowering, waiving or postponing payments of aircraft landing and parking fees, would lower costs of tourism, industry players say. Government tax breaks and other subsidies deemed appropriate would also boost other recovery efforts.

These were among issues which were also raised on Sunday during the virtual Mwananchi Thought Leadership Forum (MTLF) which was held under the theme ‘Strengthening Tourism after the Post Covid-19’.

Natural Resources and Tourism minister Hamisi Kigwangalla said there was a need of coming up with a strategy of attracting more tourists into Tanzania - adding that it was high time the sector’s players created an environment for direct flights, and attract tourists from countries which are not Tanzania’s traditional source markets.

“We need to consider taking down costs in some areas like landing fees with a view to reducing costs for air travel to Tanzania - and so, attracting more visitors,” said Dr Kigwangalla.

“As government, we need to look at charges that we can review, reduce - or suspend.”

However, he said, the government should not walk alone, but walk with the private sector, in the journey towards recovery from the Covid-19.

“The private sector tourism providers have also a responsibility to reduce their prices. If the sector is to rebound, investors need to set friendly prices for local and foreign tourists,” the minister stated.

“Yes, revenue would slightly decrease, but the sector would survive. If you shut your facilities, it will take long for the sector to rebound to what it was before Covid-19,” he said.

He added that there is a need for the African countries to cement their cooperation so as to get regional tourists.

Minister Kigwangalla said the East African Community and the states need to come up with collaborative strategies for transportation, a move that would lower costs for travelling within the two economic blocs.

“We must have Bilateral Agreements, if we are to record growth in both domestic and regional tourism,” he suggested.

The Tanzania Tourist Board marketing director, Mindi Kasiga, said the country was doing all in its power to lower tourism costs.

Quoting the Tanzania National Parks Authority (Tanapa), Ms Kasiga said the tourism attractions entry fees for domestic tourism are very cheap.

It cost one between Sh5,000-Sh7,000 in the Southern Tourism Circuit and Sh10,000-Sh12, 000 in the Northern circuit, she said.

“The high costs for tourism were triggered by high transport costs to attraction sites and accommodation charges,” said Ms Kasiga.

She is optimistic the government, working in collaboration with the private sector, would deal with the challenges for the sake of the industry’s growth.

Hotel Association of Tanzania (HAT) coordinator Kennedy Edward said there were signs of recovery, though not 100 percent.

“While some operators have still closed their businesses, others have opened but operating at half of their normal capacity and others are operating at full capacity,” said Mr Edward.

Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC) Director General Ayub Rioba said the decision by the government of not opting for lock down had to some extent rescued the tourism sector from the full impact of the Covid-19.

To market tourism attractions, Dr Rioba said they were in talks with China and India for transfer of geographical programs to its Tanzania safari channel that is currently being aired in a number of television stations in a country.

