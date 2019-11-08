MP slammed over cabin crew looks remark-Video

By Habel Chidawali and Tumaini Msowoya @TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dodoma/Dar. Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) has slammed Kigoma South lawmaker Husna Mwilima over her remarks that the airline’s cabin crews were not attractive.

Ms Mwilima made the remarks yesterday in Parliament. ATCL responded by saying that its cabin crews were not chosen because of their physical appearance.

“We have our criteria. But, generally, it is on the training they received and their capacity to act professionally in executing their duties,” said ATCL managing director Ladislaus Matindi.

Ms Mwilima was debating the proposed 2020/2021 national development plan tabled by the Finance ministry in Parliament.

“Our airline is doing well; but we should also look at those serving passengers. Air hostesses must be presentable,” she said.

According to her, the main criteria of a cabin crew is one’s height - whether a man or woman - and she asked for that to be considered during recruitment.

However, Geita Rural MP Joseph Kasheku ‘Msukuma’ condemned the remarks saying they were sexist and segregative.

Tanzania Media Women Association (Tamwa) public relations officer Florence Majani also slammed the MP for her remarks.

“The time must come when women are recognized for their professionalism and not for their external appearance,” she said in response to Husna’s comment.

She said Tanzanians should start teaching their children that beauty is not everythig - and that they would be appreciated for their intelligence, ability to learn and think critically, as well as show respect and love to all people without segregating.