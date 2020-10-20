Maalim Seif: We agreed with Membe to support Lissu

By Elias Msuya

Dar es Salaam. A day after ACT Wazalendo’s presidential candidate Bernard Membe insisted that he was still in the contest for the country’s top leadership the party’s chairman Maalim Seif Sharif Hamad has said the party’s position is to support Chadema’s Lissu.

Speaking at a press conference in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday Maalim Seif who is in the run for Zanzibar’s presidency said they had agreed to support Lissu

"We at ACT Wazalendo held a meeting and we agreed that we need change and the only way to remove CCM from power is though collaboration, something that Membe agreed to,” said Maalim Seif Sharif Hamad

He added: When he came we informed him of the decision to collaborate, now he is saying that he is continuing with campaigns, have you see the campaigns?

He added that the statement which was made by party leader Zitto Kabwe was not a personal one but the party’s stand

“The party leader is the main spokes person and me as the party chairman my responsibility is to make sure decisions made by the party is implemented,” said Maalim seif who vying for Zanzibar’s Presidency

Advertisement