By Jacob Mosenda @Jmosenda mjacob@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli has today, June 21 directed that any donation intended to help the country in the battle against Covid-19 pandemic should be channeled through the Health ministry.

He said this shortly after swearing in new appointees including the deputy minister for Health, Community development, Gender, Elderly and Children, three ambassadors and the director general of the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB).

“Minister, Deputy Minister and others, don’t accept equipment donated by institutions…Any donations should be received through the Health ministry and it should have been manufactured locally,” he said.

“It shouldn’t be that someone is coordinating donations of equipment in the name of fighting the disease, while he/she has intentions to make profit out of the projects at the expense of the suffering victims,” he warned.

President Magufuli said that it was unacceptable because the country was at war and feared that through donations the country could be given equipment such as face masks that have the novel coronavirus.

“Free things are always bad. That is why I commend the Health ministry because masks are now produced locally and the Defense ministry is also doing a good job,” he commended.

“For instance, PPEs are produced at the Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) which are cheap and durable. I was thinking the money received from Global Funds should be used to produced own protective equipment because they will as well create employment, save money and will be used by many people,” he added.