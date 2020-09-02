Magufuli: I will surprise Tanzanians with more work

By Alawi Masare

Nzega. Chama Cha Mapinduzi presidential candidate John Magufuli said on Wednesday that he will surprise Tanzanians if he is elected in the October elections.

Magufuli who is holding marathon of rallies to seek re-election said he has sacrificed his time and effort to work for Tanzanians and that he does not care about criticism on his leadership style.

“I know the problems facing Tanzanians and I want to ensure that they are solved. Whatever the opponents will say, what I want is to see people get social services,” he said.

“The insults I get are also good answers for my good work to ensure people get necessary services. I will surprise you if you vote for CCM to lead in the next five years,” he repeatedly stressed.

Nzega is one of the areas that benefited from a Sh600 billion water project which connects some towns with clean water from Lake Victoria.

The project is now at 95 per cent implementation and once completed it will benefit some 55,000 people in Nzega alone.

