By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli has on Monday, July 6, confirmed the Drugs Control and Enforcement Authority (DCEA) acting director general James Kaji after what he said was an impressive performance.

Magufuli also instructed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Simon Sirro to remove and demote Officer Commanding District (OCD), Officer Commanding Criminal Investigation Department (OC-CID), Defence and Security Officer (DSO) and other senior law enforcement officers in Meru district.

The Head of State made the decision at State House Dodoma during the swearing in of newly appointed Regional Commissioners, District commissioners, one Regional Administrative Secretary, town executive directors as well as district executive directors.

Speaking during the event, President Magufuli instructed Chief Secretary John Kijazi to prepare pre-requisite documents that would allow immediate swearing in of the DCEA newly confirmed boss.

President Magufuli who commended defence and security organs for outstanding work said he was impressed after he saw Mr Kaji on television confiscating Marijuana in Meru district despite the presence of other appointees.

“This shows that there is something wrong somewhere with my appointees. It is impossible that bhangi is seized by someone at the country headquarters while there are the OCD and other law enforcement officers in the district,” he said, adding.

