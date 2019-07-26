By Frank Kimboy @frankkimboy fkimboy@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli has directed the ministry of tourism and natural resources to redemarcate Selous game reserve so as to establish Nyerere National Park.

The president was speaking during at a ceremony to lay the foundation stone for construction of Stigler Gorge hydroelectric power station.

He said, the Selous game reserve, should be divided into two parts.

The lower part according to the President should retain its current status as game reserve, while the upper part should become a National Park, named after the founding father of Tanzania, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere.

He said that the National Park should be named after the father of the nation because he was the one, who conceived the idea of constructing a hydropower station at the Rufiji delta in Selous.

President Magufuli explained that by establishing a National Park, it will help the country to generat revenue through tourism.

“By having a National Park we will received many tourists hence more revenues and we will continue to earn money from the 47 hunting blocks from Selous Game Reserve,” said the President.

On the Stigler Gorge hydropower project, the President allayed fears that its implementation will negatively impact the environment.

“I know many people from inside and outside the country oppose the project by claiming it has negative environmental impact, but the fact is the project will have many positive impacts,” said he.

The President added: “about 400 hectares of forest are harvested each day for charcoal and firewood…this won’t happen after the completion of the project because we will have sufficient cheap power.”

“After all, the project will be implemented in 1.922 per cent out of more than 50, 000 kilometer area that host Selous Game Reserve,” said the President.

According to the president Stigler Gorge hydropower project upon its completion will help the country to attain the dream of have an industrial economy.

The project according to minister of energy Mr Medard Kalemani will be completed in the next 35 months.