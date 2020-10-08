Magufuli issues 23-day ultimatum to Chinese construction firm

By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli has on Thursday, October 8, issued a 23 day-ultimatum to Hainan International Limited to complete the construction of Mbezi Luis International Bus Terminal.

President Magufuli issued the ultimatum during the commissioning of the project where he was accompanied by his Malawian counterpart, Lazarus Chakwera who arrived in the country yesterday for a three-day state visit.

Speaking before laying the foundation stone, the president said the reason given that the project was delayed because of corona outbreak doesn’t hold water.

He said it was unfair for the Sh71 billion project that was scheduled to be completed in July to be extended to January next year.

“Today corona is cited as a reason, tomorrow delays will be referred to rainfall, later sunshine and spirits….this is unacceptable,” he said.

“The Dar es Salaam City Council (DCC) director, you are the one who signed the contract for this project; make sure it is completed before November without any extension. The contractor should work day and night,” he said.

Advertisement

Dr Magufuli observed that the contractor’s pay should be deducted for liquidation damage if the October 30 deadline is not met to set an example for other contractors.

He said a good project was poorly implemented, denying taxi operators, bajaji, bodaboda and food vendors to start their business and therefore delaying planned income generation without compensation.

“The minister, make sure the contractor works day and night. Regional and district engineers should shift to the project area,” observed the head of state.

He added, “The Contractors Registration Boards (CRB) and Engineers Registration Board (ERB) should closely follow implementation of the project and ensure the consultant fulfils his job to represent the client in the project spending Tanzanians’ money.”

Dr Magufuli said the timeframe and value for the project's money should be observed, saying the company was allowed to subcontract some activities to other firms.

According to him, the project will be able to attend 1000 upcountry buses, 280 taxis, bajaji and bodaboda as well as serving people from all Southern African Development Community (Sadc) countries.