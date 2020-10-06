Magufuli receives three new ambassadors

The three envoys who met Dr Magufuli at the Magogoni State House are the UK High Commissioner, Mr David Concar, as well as the Switzerland and Pakistan ambassadors, Mr Didier Chassot and Mr Muhammad Saleem.

By Louis Kolumbia

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli yesterday received credentials from three new diplomatic envoys representing their countries in Tanzania - and then held talks with them on how to strengthen diplomatic and economic relations with their nations.

The three envoys who met Dr Magufuli at the Magogoni State House are the UK High Commissioner, Mr David Concar, as well as the Switzerland and Pakistan ambassadors, Mr Didier Chassot and Mr Muhammad Saleem.

A statement issued yesterday by the director of presidential communications, Gerson Msigwa, says President Magufuli assured the envoys of continued cooperation in implementing their responsibilities.

“You should prioritize mobilizing more businessmen and investments in Tanzania where they will benefit from availability of raw materials, reliable market and sound investment climate,” he told them in separate sessions.

The new envoys assured the Head of State that they would mobilize investments in the country, publicize the country’s tourist attractions, purchase Tanzania’s agricultural and mineral products and connect local businessmen with those of their countries.

Mr Concar hailed Dr Magufuli’s administration for leading the country to a middle income economy, supply of electricity, the provision of free education, implementing major infrastructural projects and intensifying the war on corruption.

“We had good discussions with President Magufuli. We expect to improve our relations - particularly in trade that stood at Sh390 billion. We contribute Sh800 billion annually to Tanzania’s development projects,” said Mr Concar, hinting that he expected the amount to increase.

Mr Chassot said Switzerland has come up with a four-year cooperation strategy that would prioritize the issues of jobs creation, increasing income generation, improving healthcare services and good governance.

For his part, Mr Saleem promised to link Pakistan traders with their Tanzanian counterparts, and increase the volume of goods produced in Tanzania, including cotton, cashew nuts, tea and coffee.

Speaking after the event, and in a interview with Mr Msigwa, Mr Concar and Mr Chassot expressed optimism that the October 28,General Election would be smooth - and meet expectations of Tanzanians.

“Of course, we had a useful discussion about the upcoming elections and, on behalf of the UK, I conveyed our hope that the polls will be smooth - and deliver outcomes reflecting the will of Tanzanians,” he said.

He was echoed by the Switzerland envoy, Mr Chassot, who expressed his awareness on the Tanzania democracy and electoral traditions, praying for smooth polls in October . “I believe that the overall environment thereafter will continue to be positive for further development of our cooperation and relations,” he said.

Mr Concar said he told President Magufuli that, since the UK was a scientific country that publishes top-class researches and leaders of many scientific fields, it was now focusing on developing a Covid-19 vaccine.

He said the UK has been committing hundreds of millions of pounds to funding development of vaccines that would be used by developing countries across the world - noting that, being chemistry scientists, they both discussed issues of common interest.